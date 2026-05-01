Brazil moves to cut Bolsonaro’s jail term

1 May 2026 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Brazil’s Congress has overturned a veto on a bill that could significantly reduce former president Jair Bolsonaro’s prison sentence for allegedly plotting a coup after losing the last presidential election, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Last year, Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years in prison over an alleged attempt to remain in power after his defeat in the 2022 election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

President Lula had tried to block a move by the conservative-led Congress to reduce Bolsonaro’s sentence to just over two years. However, during a tense session on Thursday, lawmakers overrode his veto on legislation that changes how prison terms are calculated, potentially opening the door to a shorter sentence.

The law could still be challenged in Brazil’s Supreme Court, which is expected to play a key role in determining whether the changes are constitutional.

Bolsonaro, 71, was granted temporary house arrest in March due to reported health issues while his legal appeals continue.

The former army captain, who served as president from 2019 to 2022, was accused by Supreme Court justices of being aware of plans that allegedly involved targeting Lula and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. Despite the serious allegations, the plan collapsed after failing to secure support from senior military leadership, and Lula was peacefully inaugurated on 1 January 2023.

Following the vote in Congress, several lawmakers chanted “freedom” in the chamber. Among them was Flávio Bolsonaro, the former president’s eldest son, who is widely seen as a potential political successor and possible future presidential candidate.

The case remains one of the most politically sensitive in Brazil’s recent history, highlighting deep divisions in the country. Analysts say the ongoing legal battles could have a lasting impact on Brazil’s political landscape, especially as debates intensify ahead of future elections.