China grants zero-tariff access to all African trade partners

1 May 2026 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

China has introduced a sweeping zero-tariff policy for all African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, in a move aimed at strengthening trade ties and supporting industrial development across the continent.

AzerNEWS reports that the new policy eliminates tariffs on imports from 53 African nations, including major developing economies such as Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria.

The initiative builds on earlier measures that granted full tariff exemptions to 33 of Africa’s least developed countries, expanding the scope of preferential access to the Chinese market.

The first shipment under the new framework—24 tons of apples imported from South Africa—cleared customs in Shenzhen on Friday, symbolizing the start of broader market access for African goods.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said the move would give African exports—from cocoa and coffee to citrus fruits and wine—a significant competitive edge in the Chinese market. Previously, these products faced tariffs ranging from 8% to 30%.

Officials also expect the policy to encourage investment in Africa’s processing industries, helping economies move beyond raw material exports and climb the value chain.

China remains Africa’s largest trading partner. Bilateral trade reached a record $348 billion in 2025, with Chinese imports from Africa totaling $123 billion—an annual increase of 5.4%.

The new tariff exemption aligns with China’s broader push to deepen economic openness. Under its 15th Five-Year Plan, Beijing aims to create a more transparent, stable, and predictable business environment while further opening its markets. Authorities have also pledged to enhance the quality and scope of trade and investment cooperation with Africa by 2030.