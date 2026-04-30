Baku Evenings: New cultural project announced in country [VIDEOS]

30 April 2026 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A new cultural space is emerging in Azerbaijan's cultural life, AzerNEWS reports.

On June 20–21, the Ojag Contemporary Art Center will present the project "Baku Evenings" at the Green Theatre, which will bring a special atmosphere to the capital's summer nights, filled with beauty and lyricism.

On June 20 at 20:00, the first evening of the project will take place – "The Golden Fund of Azerbaijani Cinema," dedicated to the music of national cinema. On this evening, the most beloved and memorable songs from Azerbaijani films will be performed by well-known artists of the country, as well as actors. Guests will experience a unique atmosphere of film music that will touch everyone with its sincerity and special mood.

On June 21 at 20:00, in a production by the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, the operetta by the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, "If Not That One, Then This One", will be presented outdoors for the first time.

The unforgettable evenings organized by Ojag Center will feature People's Artists Flora Karimova, Niyameddin Musayev, Haji Ismailov, Ilham Namig Kamal, Hamida Omarova, as well as Honored Artists Gulustan Aliyeva, Lala Mammadova, Agshin Abdullayev, and performers Fatima Jafarzade, Amil Hasanoglu, Kamilia Nabiyeva, Ashig Ali, Zabita Aliyeva, Sabina Arably, Ayaz Gasymov, Ilkin Fuad, Hayat Mammadova, Zeynal Ahmadov, Arastun Guliyev, and young performer Sevgim.

A special atmosphere will be created by a new orchestral program, a dance group, and a specially prepared script.

Note that the "Baku Evenings" project represents a series of cultural events in a new format, combining high artistic taste and designed for a wide audience.

The author of the project idea is Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ramil Gasimov.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.