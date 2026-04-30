Apple to launch new Ultra devices

30 April 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Apple Inc. is reportedly preparing to unveil a new lineup of high-end “Ultra” devices aimed at the premium segment of the market, AzerNEWS reports.

According to MacRumors, which analyzed insider reports, the company is expected to introduce a range of advanced and expensive products, including smartphones, laptops, and other devices. The centerpiece of this upcoming lineup is said to be a foldable smartphone called the “iPhone Ultra,” potentially scheduled for release in September. Another anticipated product is the “MacBook Ultra,” a high-performance laptop rumored to feature an OLED touchscreen.

Apple already uses the “Ultra” branding across several of its existing products, such as Ultra-class M-series chips, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the CarPlay Ultra infotainment system, which reflects the company’s strategy of segmenting its most powerful technologies under a unified premium label.

It is also worth noting that Bloomberg previously reported that Apple is working on its most advanced and expensive MacBook model to date, also referred to as the MacBook Ultra, suggesting that this new naming strategy may become a central part of the company’s future product ecosystem.

What makes this shift particularly interesting is that Apple appears to be moving toward a clearer “tiered universe” of devices—similar to how automakers differentiate standard, premium, and performance models. If true, the “Ultra” category could eventually signal not just higher performance, but also early access to experimental technologies like next-generation AI features, advanced silicon chips, and possibly even new form factors that blur the line between phone, tablet, and laptop.