Minor earthquake hits Azerbaijan overnight with magnitude 3.4

30 April 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A minor earthquake was recorded in the early hours of the morning, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismological Service Center.

The tremor, which occurred at 03:09 local time, registered a magnitude of 3.4. Seismologists reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 20 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received, and the earthquake is not believed to have posed any serious threat to populated areas. Events of this magnitude are generally considered weak and are often not felt by the wider population, particularly when they occur at greater depths.

Experts note that Azerbaijan lies within a seismically active region, where minor tremors are periodically recorded as part of natural geological processes. These low-intensity earthquakes typically result from the gradual movement of tectonic plates and the release of built-up stress along fault lines.

The Republican Seismological Service Center continues to monitor seismic activity across the country using a network of observation stations. Specialists emphasize that such monitoring plays a crucial role in assessing potential risks and ensuring preparedness in the event of stronger seismic events.