Azerbaijan approves agreement to implement "ASAN Khidmet" Model in Guinea

28 April 2026 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has officially approved a bilateral agreement with Guinea aimed at introducing its innovative public service model, "ASAN Khidmet," in the West African country, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree in this regard.

Under the decree, once the agreement enters into force, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with notifying the Government of the Republic of Guinea that all necessary domestic procedures required for the agreement’s entry into force have been completed.