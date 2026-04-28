China's Politburo urges stronger fiscal policy

28 April 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee stated on Tuesday that national institutions should implement a stronger, more proactive fiscal policy to stabilize employment and markets, and ensure liquidity, AzerNEWS reports.

At a meeting dedicated to the economic situation in China, chaired by President Xi Jinping, the Politburo recommended "appropriately loose monetary policy" that would boost domestic demand, particularly for services and manufacturing output. It stressed the importance of stabilizing the yen and the property market.

Further, concerning the conflict in the Middle East, the Politburo noted the importance of a "systematic response to external challenges" and ensuring energy security.

Moreover, the Politburo urged promoting "technological self-sufficiency" and boosting the country's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.