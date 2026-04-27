Meta eyes space solar power for data centers

27 April 2026 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Meta Platforms Inc. has announced a partnership with Overview Energy Inc. to explore the use of space-based solar power for supplying energy to data centers, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The first orbital demonstration of the technology is planned for 2028, while commercial-scale energy delivery is expected to begin around 2030. The goal is to support the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure across the United States by securing access to new, scalable power sources. Under the agreement, Meta would gain early access to up to 1 gigawatt of capacity from Overview’s space solar energy system. The concept involves collecting solar energy in orbit and transmitting it to ground-based receiving stations, where it is converted into electricity for use in existing power grids and facilities.

Overview Energy CEO Marc Berte described the collaboration as a step toward making space an integral part of modern energy infrastructure, stating that “space is becoming part of America’s energy system.” The company also emphasized that its energy transmission beam is designed to be non-visible and operates at levels it claims are safe for humans, animals, and aircraft under normal conditions.

If successful, the project could mark one of the first real attempts to move space-based solar power from theory into practical energy production. The idea has been discussed for decades, but only recent advances in lightweight satellites, wireless energy transmission, and launch costs have made it more realistic.

Space-based solar power has a major theoretical advantage: satellites can collect sunlight almost continuously, without interruptions from night, weather, or seasonal changes. This means they could potentially generate significantly more consistent energy than ground-based solar farms. However, experts also caution that challenges remain—especially in efficiently transmitting large amounts of energy through the atmosphere, as well as ensuring safety, cost-effectiveness, and long-term reliability of such systems.