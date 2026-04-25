China urges EU to remove firms from Russia-related sanctions list

25 April 2026 19:32 (UTC+04:00)

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China has expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the European Union’s decision to include Chinese companies in its 20th package of sanctions against Russia, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce of China said on Saturday, AzerNEWS reports via Xinhua.

According to the spokesperson, the move comes despite repeated representations and objections raised by Beijing. China has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions.

The ministry also criticized what was described as the EU’s "long-arm jurisdiction" over Chinese companies and individuals.

China has called on the European Union to immediately remove Chinese enterprises and individuals from the sanctions list, urging both sides to resolve differences through dialogue and consultation.

It is not specified which companies were included in the list.

It must be noted that the new sanctions package, initially proposed by the European Commission on February 6, introduces sweeping restrictions targeting Russia’s energy and financial sectors. Among the most significant measures is a full ban on servicing the transportation of Russian oil. The EU also plans to expand its blacklist by adding 43 more tankers, bringing the total number of sanctioned vessels to approximately 640.

In addition, the package prohibits the purchase of new ships connected to Russian energy logistics and bans maintenance services for gas tankers and icebreakers.

Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters