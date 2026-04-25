Türkiye may help clear Strait of Hormuz mines after Iran–US peace deal, Fidan says

25 April 2026 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Türkiye could contribute to clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz if a peace agreement is reached between Iran and the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

Fidan made the remarks after completing a two-day visit to the United Kingdom, where he spoke to Turkish media representatives about regional security developments, including tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran. He said Türkiye maintains regular contact with all sides and closely follows ongoing diplomatic efforts.

He welcomed a recent two-week ceasefire, noting that it has helped reduce tensions in the region. According to Fidan, only a few unresolved issues remain and these could still be overcome through negotiations.

"There are one or two stuck issues, and we believe they can be resolved," he said, expressing cautious optimism about the possibility of reaching a broader agreement.

Fidan emphasized that if a comprehensive agreement is reached between Iran and the United States, the removal of naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz could become a key priority. He noted that such an operation would be humanitarian and technical in nature rather than a military alignment with any side.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.