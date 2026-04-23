Azerbaijan congratulates Türkiye on National Sovereignty and Children’s Day

23 April 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Türkiye on National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The message was posted through the ministry’s official account on the social media platform X.

On April 23, Türkiye celebrates one of its most meaningful national occasions: National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. This special day, established by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan extended its sincere congratulations to Türkiye on this occasion, highlighting the deep-rooted brotherhood between the two nations. The message reflects the enduring spirit of solidarity captured in the well-known principle, "one nation, two states," which defines Azerbaijan - Türkiye relations.

It also expressed confidence that the common history, culture, and values of the two countries will foster the same spirit of unity and solidarity among future generations.

"On this cherished day, we wish brotherly Türkiye peace, prosperity, and sustainable development, and all children health, happiness, and a bright future," the post added.