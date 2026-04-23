Former Iran Shah's heir says 'no deal will solve' Iran crisis

23 April 2026 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

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Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last monarch, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, said on Thursday that negotiations with Tehran will not resolve the current crisis, AzerNEWS reports.

"[Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher] Ghalibaf and [Foreign Minister] Araghchi are not pragmatists; they are not reformers... they are different faces of the same machine," Pahlavi said during a speech in Berlin, adding that figures within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also operate behind the scenes. "As long as this regime is in place, you will continue to face these threats, and they will only get worse. No deal will solve this. No negotiations will solve this. It is in their DNA," he added.

The remarks come as Pahlavi warned that Iran continues to pose a threat to Europe through alleged cyberattacks, support for attacks on European soil, and military cooperation with Russia, including the supply of drones used in the war in Ukraine.

"European governments must stop appeasing this regime."

Senior Iranian officials have blamed Washington for stalled peace negotiations due to the United States naval blockade of the country’s ports, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it captured two foreign vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and opened fire on a third ship for violating maritime regulations.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran wants “dialogue and agreement” but “breach of commitments, blockade and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiations”.