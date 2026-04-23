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Thursday, April 23, 2026

Azerbaijan’s fertilizer exports decline as imports rise in first quarter

23 April 2026 15:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s fertilizer exports decline as imports rise in first quarter
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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According to the data, this represents a significant decline compared to the same period last year, down by $19 million (1.6 times) in value and 78.5 thousand tons (1.9 times) in volume. During the reporting period, fertilizer exports accounted for...

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