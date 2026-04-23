Azerbaijan allocates over 2.45 billion manats for debt servicing in 2026 budget
Azerbaijan has allocated 2.4576 billion manats in its 2026 state budget to service public debt and related obligations, AzerNEWS reports. According to the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, preliminary data show that in the first quarter of the year, a total of...
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