Azernews.Az

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS]

22 April 2026 12:51 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs delivered press statements on April 22, AzerNEWS reports.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev, President of Latvia make press statements [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more