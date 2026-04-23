US envoy seeks to replace Iran with Italy in upcoming FIFA World Cup simply to repair ties with it

23 April 2026 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

An envoy to Donald Trump has proposed that FIFA replace Iran with Italy at the upcoming World Cup, AzerNEWS reports via Financial Times.

The plan is an effort to repair ties between Trump and Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, after the two fell out amid the American president’s attacks against Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

“I confirm I have suggested to Trump and [FIFA president Gianni] Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion,” said Paolo Zampolli.

There has been no immediate response from the White House, FIFA, or the football federations of Italy and Iran.

Italy had failed to qualify for the tournament after losing in a playoff to Bosnia and Herzegovina, marking a third consecutive absence from the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Iran has signaled readiness to participate but previously indicated it may reconsider depending on FIFA’s decision regarding the location of its matches, having requested relocation from the United States to Mexico.