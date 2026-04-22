No armed forces should be deployed in Caspian region, Tokayev says

22 April 2026 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has urged the international community to support efforts aimed at preserving the Caspian Sea, stressing its critical importance for regional ecological balance, biodiversity, and sustainable development, AzerNEWS reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev emphasized that protecting the Caspian Sea is a key national priority for Kazakhstan. He noted that the country has launched an interstate program designed to prevent further environmental degradation of the sea.

As part of these efforts, Kazakhstan has established the Caspian Sea Research Institute to strengthen regional scientific cooperation and support evidence-based environmental policy.

"We call on all of participants to support efforts to preserve this unique natural heritage," Tokayev said, highlighting the need for coordinated global action.

He also stressed that any use of military force in the Caspian region must be excluded and prohibited.

The Regional Ecological Summit 2026 establishes an international platform for dialogue and coordination among governments, international and regional organizations, financial institutions, development agencies, the private sector, the scientific community, and civil society.

The objective of RES 2026 is to establish an open platform for the development of joint and practical solutions to climate and ecological challenges, bringing together a broad range of countries, regions, and partners, and demonstrating, through the example of Central Asia, how interregional cooperation strengthens global efforts.