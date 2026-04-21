Aghdam welcomes 92 families as Azerbaijan’s Great Return gains momentum [PHOTOS]

21 April 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories continues in a phased and systematic manner. In the latest stage, 92 families, comprising 332 people, have been resettled in the city of Aghdam. These families had previously lived in temporary accommodations across the country, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

AzerNEWS reports that the returning residents expressed their gratitude for the comprehensive state support provided to them, thanking President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. They also extended their appreciation to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for liberating the territories, honoring fallen soldiers and wishing a speedy recovery to veterans.

Former internally displaced person Ofelya Abdullayeva described her return to Aghdam as the greatest happiness of her life. She noted that the Azerbaijani Army demonstrated exceptional professionalism and heroism during the Patriotic War, achieving a historic victory in just 44 days under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Abdullayeva emphasized that returning to her native land after many years holds deep personal meaning, adding that she finds it difficult to fully express her emotions.

Another returnee, Siyavush Aghayev, who departed from Baku to Aghdam on April 21, called the day one of the most memorable moments of his life. He said that the long-awaited dream of returning home has finally become a reality, not only for Aghdam residents but for all former internally displaced persons. Aghayev highlighted that life is being revived in newly constructed settlements and that the return process is progressing step by step.

Similarly, Aghdam native Manzar Aliyeva stated that returning to her hometown after 30 years is an indescribable joy. She noted that despite years of displacement, her longing for her homeland never faded. Now, she plans to rebuild her life in her native city alongside her family. Aliyeva underscored that the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity is a historic achievement made possible by the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the bravery of the Azerbaijani Army.

The Great Return program continues alongside large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in the liberated territories, ensuring the safe and sustainable resettlement of former internally displaced persons.