Baku hosts official welcome ceremony for Latvia's President Edgars Rinkēvičs [PHOTOS]
An official welcome ceremony was held on April 22 for Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Republic of Latvia, AzerNEWS reports.
A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Latvia in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs.
The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Latvia.
The national anthems of the Republic of Latvia and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.
Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to President Edgars Rinkēvičs, while members of the Latvian delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.
The guard of honor marched past President Ilham Aliyev and President Edgars Rinkēvičs to the accompaniment of a military march.
The heads of state posed for official photographs.
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