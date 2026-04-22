Ali Asadov arrives in Astana for 2026 Regional Environmental Summit

22 April 2026 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov arrived in Astana on a working visit to participate in a Regional Ecological Summit, AzerNEWS reports.

At Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, the Azerbaijani prime minister was welcomed by the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar, along with other officials.

Earlier, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov landed in Astana.

The Regional Ecological Summit 2026 establishes an international platform for dialogue and coordination among governments, international and regional organizations, financial institutions, development agencies, the private sector, the scientific community, and civil society.

During the summit, participants are expected to discuss key issues on the environmental agenda, including climate change, the rational use of natural resources, and the development of regional cooperation in environmental protection.

While global actors continue to debate climate finance, Central Asian states are demonstrating that coordinated regional action can have a direct impact on economic outcomes.