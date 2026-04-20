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Monday, April 20, 2026

Precious metals retreat amid shifting geopolitics

20 April 2026 15:49 (UTC+04:00)
Precious metals retreat amid shifting geopolitics
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Both gold and silver prices retreated on the COMEX (Commodity Exchange) in New York, as investors weighed cooling geopolitical tensions against a strengthening U.S. dollar. Both gold and silver prices retreated on the COMEX (Commodity Exchange) in New York, as investors weighed cooling geopolitical tensions against a strengthening U.S. dollar. On the COMEX, gold - the traditional safe-haven asset - experienced a notable decline. The price for a troy ounce of gold fell by...

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