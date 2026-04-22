Latvian President visits Baku White City during official Azerbaijan trip [PHOTOS]

22 April 2026 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the “Baku White City” project on April 22, AzerNEWS reports.

During the visit, the Executive Director of the project, Ruslan Sadikhov, briefed the Latvian president on ongoing and completed works in the area.

It was noted that the territory was formerly known as “Black City” due to over 150 years of heavy environmental pollution caused by oil industry waste and the formation of oil-contaminated zones. The area has since been transformed into a large-scale ecological and urban redevelopment project initiated under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

The “Baku White City” project was launched on December 24, 2011, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. It is designed as a modern, environmentally friendly, and smart urban district, and is considered one of the most notable examples of sustainable urban development in the region.