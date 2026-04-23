Türkiye passes bill to ban social media for children aged under 15

23 April 2026 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Grand National Assembly of Türkiye has approved a wide-ranging legislative package amending the Social Services Law and several other laws, introducing major changes to maternity leave, social assistance, digital regulation, and child welfare policies, AzerNEWS reports.

The legislation includes provisions to improve employment opportunities for young people raised under state protection. A portion of public sector jobs will be reserved for eligible individuals, while private employers hiring them will receive government support covering social security premiums for five years.

In terms of child protection, stricter rules have been introduced to prevent individuals convicted of serious crimes from working in environments involving children, such as schools, daycare centers, and sports facilities. Businesses that violate these rules may face heavy fines or closure.

The law also introduces new regulations for social media and online gaming platforms, with a focus on protecting minors. Platforms will be required to implement age-verification systems and provide parental-control tools. Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to use social media services. The Information and Communication Technologies Authority of Türkiye will oversee enforcement, with penalties including fines, advertising bans, and bandwidth restrictions for non-compliance.

According to the Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Göktaş, the innovations aim to create a safe digital space for the younger generation.

It must be noted that in October 2025, Australia made global headlines by becoming the first country to introduce a full ban on social media use for children under the age of 16. Under the new regulation, minors are prohibited from accessing major platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters