President Ilham Aliyev shares post regarding Latvian President’s visit to Azerbaijan

22 April 2026 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS presents the post: “Mr. President, welcome to Azerbaijan. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership, signed nine years ago, elevated Azerbaijan–Latvia relations to a high level. I am confident that your first official visit to our country as President will further strengthen our friendly ties and open new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.”

On April 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post regarding the visit of President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs to the country.

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