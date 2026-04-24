Passenger car output declines while truck production surges in Azerbaijan

24 April 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan produced 1,138 passenger cars and 191 trucks in the first quarter of 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. Passenger car production declined by 12.6% (or 164 units) compared to the same period last year, signaling a slowdown in this segment of the automotive industry. In contrast, truck production recorded a sharp increase, rising...

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