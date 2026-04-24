Passenger car output declines while truck production surges in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan produced 1,138 passenger cars and 191 trucks in the first quarter of 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. Passenger car production declined by 12.6% (or 164 units) compared to the same period last year, signaling a slowdown in this segment of the automotive industry. In contrast, truck production recorded a sharp increase, rising...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!