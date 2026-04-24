Azernews.Az

Friday, April 24, 2026

Passenger car output declines while truck production surges in Azerbaijan

24 April 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)
Passenger car output declines while truck production surges in Azerbaijan
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan produced 1,138 passenger cars and 191 trucks in the first quarter of 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. Passenger car production declined by 12.6% (or 164 units) compared to the same period last year, signaling a slowdown in this segment of the automotive industry. In contrast, truck production recorded a sharp increase, rising...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more