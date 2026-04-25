President Ilham Aliyev: Our cooperation with Ukraine has a very strong political foundation

25 April 2026 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted: "Azerbaijan and Ukraine mutually support, and will continue to support, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries in all international organizations."

"I remember my visit to Kyiv in January 2023. The exchange of views we had with you (Volodymyr Zelenskyy – ed.) and our subsequent contacts have consistently raised Ukraine-Azerbaijan relations to a high level. Our cooperation has a very strong political foundation," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, AzerNEWS reports.

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