Dubai to build "Golden Line" metro

23 April 2026 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand the city’s metro system with a new line named the Golden Line, AzerNEWS reports.

According to published reports, the line will stretch 42 km, with tunnels running up to 40 meters underground.

"The new line will pass through 15 key strategic districts, serve approximately 1.5 million residents, and improve accessibility to 55 major properties," Sheikh Mohammed announced.

Once operational, the Golden Line will increase the total length of the Dubai Metro network by 25%, marking a significant milestone in the city’s urban development. The project’s estimated cost is $9.25 billion, with construction slated for completion by September 9, 2032.

Experts suggest that the Golden Line could transform daily commuting in Dubai, easing congestion, promoting sustainable transport, and even boosting tourism by connecting major attractions and business hubs. Some urban planners are already calling it a potential “game-changer” for Middle Eastern public transportation.