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Friday, April 24, 2026

Azerbaijan–U.S. trade turnover more than doubles in first quarter of 2026

24 April 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan–U.S. trade turnover more than doubles in first quarter of 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the United States reached $296.265 million in the first quarter of 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee. The figure marks a significant increase of...

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