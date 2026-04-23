Experts warn that makeup cannot protect against UV radiation

23 April 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Experts warn that makeup cannot replace proper sun protection, and exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation accelerates skin aging and increases the risk of skin cancer, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Swedish dermatologist Shivan Dilshad, sun damage accumulates gradually and may only become noticeable after years, which makes prevention especially challenging for young people.

“After winter, many people want to get a bit of a tan, but even if the sun isn’t very strong yet, it’s important to start taking care of your skin now,” the dermatologist emphasizes.

Experts also point out that skin is damaged not only by burns but also by regular tanning. UV exposure promotes wrinkles, age spots, and increases the risk of skin cancer, including melanoma and squamous cell carcinoma. The risk of certain types of cancer rises with the total time spent in the sun.

Special attention is being given to social media trends. According to a study by Verian, about 20% of women aged 18–29 believe it’s best to sunbathe when UV levels are high.

Most cosmetic products provide only SPF 10–15, which is not enough for effective protection. It is recommended to use sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher, apply them generously, and reapply throughout the day.

Key protective measures include staying in the shade, wearing protective clothing, and limiting sun exposure during peak UV hours.

The skin “remembers” sunburns — even a single severe burn in childhood can significantly increase the risk of skin cancer later in life. That’s why sun protection is important from an early age.