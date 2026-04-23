Kazakhstan explores deeper energy cooperation with EDF

23 April 2026 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Bernard Fontana, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Electricité de France (EDF), to discuss current cooperation and future prospects in the energy sector, AzerNEWS reports via the presidential press service.

During the talks, both sides reviewed opportunities to expand collaboration, particularly in low-carbon and nuclear energy.

Tokayev noted the broad potential for joint work and stressed that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to deepening cooperation with the French company.

For his part, Fontana expressed interest in further expanding cooperation in the fields of sustainable energy and modern energy infrastructure.

The President reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness for open and mutually beneficial cooperation with international partners, including EDF, based on the principles of transparency and parity.

The sides also discussed cooperation in uranium supply.