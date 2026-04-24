Eurovision 2026: JIVA unveils new concept photoshoot for song 'Just Go' [PHOTOS]

24 April 2026 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

JIVA, who will represent Azerbaijan with the breakup-themed song "Just Go," has presented a new photoshoot ahead of the contest, with the images closely aligned to the narrative of the track, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Agency (İctimai Television).

The first set of images portrays JIVA as a woman manipulated like a puppet by a deceitful lover. In this concept, the artist appears with her hands and feet bound, symbolizing restriction and loss of freedom.

The second visual concept reflects transformation, depicting a renewed, empowered, and liberated woman. This part of the photoshoot is expected to be released to the public in the coming days.

The project was creatively directed by Elvin Jabbarov, with artistic direction by Parviz Aliyev, and photography by Azer Jafar. JIVA's makeup was done by Rustam Heybatov, while her hairstyle was created by Telman Heybatov. The concept-driven production, which lasted 12 hours, featured the use of nearly 10 meters of hair, highlighting the scale and ambition of the shoot.

The outfit featured in the first image was a custom handmade design created specifically for JIVA by artist Gulchin Mammadova.

It is also noted that no artificial intelligence tools were used in the production of the project.

JIVA will represent Azerbaijan at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Vienna on May 14, performing under entry number 2.

Jamila Hashimova is an Azerbaijani singer known for her strong vocal abilities and sincere stage performances. Her artistic journey began in 2003 when she finished second at the Baku Autumn competition. In 2007, she participated in the Show Time project.

Throughout her career, she has taken part in a number of musical projects. She performed with the renowned RAST ensemble led by Rashad Hashimov and appeared on stage at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival. Later, as the lead vocalist of Hazz Band, she blended jazz elements with contemporary pop music.

Since 2017, JIVA has continued her career as a solo artist, releasing songs in pop, dance, and R&B genres in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English. In 2025, she achieved another major milestone by winning The Voice of Azerbaijan as part of the team of Roya Aykhan.

The singer is not new to the Eurovision stage. Back in 2011, JIVA reached the top three in Azerbaijan's Eurovision national selection, marking an early connection with the contest that would eventually lead her to represent the country internationally.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will take place in Vienna, Austria. The first semi-final is scheduled for May 12, the second semi-final for May 14, and the grand final for May 16, 2026.

In total, around 35 participating countries are expected to compete in this jubilee edition of Eurovision, with artists divided between the two semi-finals.

The shows will be hosted by Austrian presenters Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski, guiding viewers through one of the most anticipated music events of the year.

Azerbaijan achieved an impressive streak at the Eurovision Song Contest, finishing in the Top 5 for five consecutive years: 3rd place in 2009, 5th in 2010, victory in 2011, followed by 4th place in 2012 and 2nd in 2013.