Azerbaijan, Ukraine FMs discuss expanding cooperation during high-level talks [PHOTOS]

25 April 2026 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

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As part of the visit of the President of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Gabala, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation across political, economic, energy, and humanitarian sectors. They also explored opportunities to enhance trade, connectivity, as well as collaboration within international organizations.

The sides exchanged views on regional and global developments, reaffirming mutual support for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and underscored the importance of continued high-level dialogue and partnership between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Ministers also co-signed an Agreement between Azerbaijan and Ukraine on Legal Assistance in Civil and Commercial Matters, which will further strengthen the legal framework underpinning bilateral relations.