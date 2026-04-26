President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani people understand the value of peace and reconciliation very well

26 April 2026 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“The message of peace and reconciliation arising from the history of Gernika carries profound significance for all peoples. The memories and experiences of peoples who have endured the dire consequences of war must serve as a crucial lesson for new generations, enabling them to live in a more stable and secure world,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the “Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation” ceremony.

The head of state also noted: “The people of Azerbaijan, who have experienced the grave ramifications of war and lived in a conflict environment for nearly 30 years, understand the value of peace and reconciliation all too well. Today, Azerbaijan is learning how to live in an atmosphere of peace. For us, it is a novel and extraordinary feeling, as we have not had the opportunity to experience this since regaining our independence.”