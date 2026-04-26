CIS discusses creation of unified statistical union project implementation [PHOTOS]

26 April 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 75th regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Statistical Services of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has taken place in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting was attended by heads and authorized representatives of statistical services from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of the CIS Executive Committee, the CIS Interstate Statistical Committee, the Eurasian Economic Commission, and the UN Economic Commission for Europe.

The main topics of discussion included the activities of the Council and the CIS Statistical Committee in 2025, as well as the implementation of the "Development of CIS Statistics" project.

Key objectives of the project were identified as the development of statistical methodology across the CIS region, the creation of an international statistical hub, the use of microdata for modeling and forecasting, and the formation of a unified statistical space within the CIS framework.

The meeting also discussed issues related to statistics outlined in the action plan for implementing the second phase (2026–2030) of the CIS Economic Development Strategy until 2030.

At the end of the meeting, relevant decisions were adopted.