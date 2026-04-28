National Art Museum celebrates anniversary of eminent poet and composer [PHOTOS]

28 April 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of poet and composer Khanim Ismayilgizi, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized by the Baku Main Department of Culture and the Centralized Library System of the Yasamal district.

Speaking at the event, the director of the Yasamal District CLS, Doctor of Philosophy in History and Honored Cultural Worker Latifa Mammadova, highlighted the rich and multifaceted creative journey of the honoree. Khanim Ismayilgizi is the author of a number of books, poetry collections, and numerous musical works.

Her hits, including "Unut məni," "İndi sənsiz," "Gecələr," "Onun xəstəsiyəm," "Ayrılıq beləmi olur," "Dahi," and "Sən Qalibsən," are remembered by listeners for their emotional depth, sincere lyricism, and distinctive creative style.

The highlight of the evening was the performance of well-known songs written by Khanim Ismayilgizi to her own lyrics. The beauty of the memorable melodies and the inner depth of each piece, performed with great feeling on stage, became a vivid reflection of her multifaceted talent.

This musical revelation opened up the subtle world of the author's emotional experiences to the audience and gave the guests many wonderful emotions.

The honoree was congratulated by creative groups and students from music schools.

During the evening, Khanim Ismayilgizi was awarded an honorary reader's diploma from the Yasamal District CLS. She also received certificates of honor from the Main Department of Culture of Baku and the National Museum of Art of Azerbaijan.

The program of the evening was complemented by the presentation of the almanac "60 çiçək – bir çələng," dedicated to the country's glorious Victory.

The publication includes works by women authors, and the project was prepared by the Mirza Shafi Vazeh Central Library together with the public association "Society of Women Writers of Azerbaijan".

The evening ended on a warm and heartfelt note: the honoree thanked the guests for their interest in her work and presented them with her books, leaving each of them with a piece of her inspiration and warmth.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.