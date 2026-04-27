Cambodia plans to reduce tobacco consumption by 2030

27 April 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Cambodia’s Minister of Health, Chheang Ra, said on Monday that the country is developing a new national strategy for 2027–2031 aimed at reducing tobacco consumption by 30% by 2030, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking at a meeting on tobacco control, the minister stressed that reducing smoking is essential to protect public health and secure a healthier future for the population. Cambodia currently has around 1.6 million tobacco users, making tobacco use a significant national health challenge.

“Reducing smoking will help protect children, young people, women, and the entire population from cancer, heart disease, respiratory illnesses, and other non-communicable diseases,” he said.

Chheang Ra also emphasized the importance of strict enforcement of tobacco control laws, including banning tobacco advertising, strengthening health warnings on packaging, and prohibiting smoking in public spaces. He added that greater public awareness is needed about the risks of e-cigarettes, which are often wrongly perceived as a safer alternative to traditional smoking.

According to the World Health Organization, tobacco use causes around 15,000 deaths annually in Cambodia and imposes an estimated economic burden of about $663 million each year due to healthcare costs and lost productivity.

Cambodia’s plan fits into a wider global trend of stronger anti-tobacco policies, including higher taxes, plain packaging rules, and smoking bans in public areas. Public health experts note that countries combining education campaigns with strict regulation often see the fastest decline in smoking rates. If successful, Cambodia’s strategy could become an example for other developing nations trying to balance economic pressures with long-term health goals.