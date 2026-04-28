Agdam Industrial Park resident secures EU trademark registration

28 April 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A resident of Azerbaijan’s Agdam Industrial Park has officially registered its trademark across the European Union, marking an important step in expanding its international presence, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, the registration grants the company exclusive rights to use its brand within the EU and ensures full legal protection of the “BAFCO” trademark in the European market.

This development is expected to strengthen the company’s position in international markets, facilitate participation in global tenders, and open new avenues for cooperation.

The production facility of “BAFCO Invest” LLC, a resident of the Agdam Industrial Park managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA), began operations in 2024. The enterprise specializes in manufacturing special-purpose work shoes that meet international quality and safety standards.

The Agdam Industrial Park is part of a broader effort to create a competitive and investor-friendly environment in Azerbaijan. Industrial zones managed by IZIA offer advanced infrastructure, broad business opportunities, and favorable conditions for entrepreneurs. In addition, residents benefit from significant tax and customs incentives aimed at supporting investment and boosting industrial development.