Netherlands considers Prime Minister’s visit to Azerbaijan, Ambassador says
The Netherlands is weighing a possible visit to Baku by its new prime minister, Rob Jetten, later this year, AzerNEWS reports.
The statement was made by the Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marianne de Jong during a briefing held in Baku.
The ambassador noted that significant progress has been observed in bilateral relations over the past year, adding that both sides are committed to further developing cooperation.
"Niederlands has a new Prime Minister who has recently taken office, and we are currently considering the possibility of organizing his visit to Azerbaijan this year. The invitation has already been sent, and we hope that Prime Minister Jetten will be able to visit Azerbaijan this year," de Jong stated.
She also underlined that the Netherlands commends and supports Azerbaijan’s peace efforts with Armenia, noting that a lasting peace could create new opportunities for connectivity, trade, and regional prosperity.
According to the ambassador, Azerbaijan’s constructive initiatives aimed at promoting regional stability, including ensuring the continuity and security of transport and trade routes amid uncertainties in the Middle East, are widely recognized.
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