Hungarian Rhapsody Project films in Azerbaijan with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation [PHOTOS]

29 April 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the "Hungarian Rhapsody Project" is carrying out filming in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the support of the Ministry of Culture and Innovation of Hungary, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry o, and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the "Hungarian Rhapsody Project" ensemble is conducting another music project shoot in the country.

Within the concept, artists from both countries are collaborating under the leadership of internationally renowned saxophonist and composer Balint Barsony. The musical ensemble brings together prominent Azerbaijani mugham performers, People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov and Kamila Nabiyeva, winner of the Mugham TV Competition. The main goal is to revive the musical traces of Turkic-Hungarian cultural ties through a modern and distinctive musical language.

Within the framework of the collaboration, video clips for the compositions "Mehriban olaq" and "Sarı Gəlin" have also been filmed. The shooting took place in various locations across Azerbaijan, including the International Mugham Center, Maiden Tower, Heydar Aliyev Center, Sea Breeze, Beshbarmag Mountain, and the shores of the Caspian Sea.

The "Hungarian Rhapsody Project" was founded in 2014 under the leadership of Balint Barsony. During the visit, the ensemble also held a concert at the International Mugham Center.

The "Hungarian Rhapsody Project" has performed in Germany, Slovakia, Romania, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, China, and several other countries. These performances serve not only as musical programs but also as a cultural dialogue and a creative platform, strengthening ties between related peoples.