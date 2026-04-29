Baku Marathon 2026 to feature spectacular start and finish concerts

29 April 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 3, the Baku Marathon 2026, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will be memorable not only as a sporting event but also for its engaging entertainment program.

AzerNEWS reports that the starting point of the marathon will be Flag Square, while the finish line will be in the Sea Breeze area. Concert programs will be presented at both locations.

This year’s marathon will stand out from previous ones not only because it covers a full 42-kilometer distance, but also due to the scale of its entertainment. At the fan zone near the start, both runners and spectators will be able to enjoy various activities until the evening.

At the start fan zone, a grand open-air concert featuring popular performers will be held. Organized under the slogan "Even if you don't run, don’t miss the fun," the concert promises a memorable day for attendees.

The concert will feature performances by People's Artists Aygun Kazimova and Tunzala Aghayeva; Honored Artists Lala Mammadova and Manana; as well as Azerbaijan’s Eurovision representatives Dilara Kazimova, Eldar Gasimov, Nadir Rustamli, Nigar Jamal, and Samira Efendi.

The stage will also host Azad Shabanov, Jeyhun Zeynalov (Cin), Elnara Khalilova, Emiliya Yagubova, Farid Eminov (Qurd), Khatira Islam, Ilgara Kazimova, Irada Ibrahimova, Kazim Can, Mehin Humbatova, Matin Huseynzade (MadTeen), Hiss, Rilaya, Samira Ali Maryam, Sevanna, the groups "Jahan," "Naz Girls," "Sheron," DJ China (Chingiz Mustafayev), and others.

At the finish point in the Sea Breeze area, the award ceremony for the winners will be accompanied by DJ performances and live music.

The media partners for the entertainment program of the Baku Marathon 2026 are Khazar TV, Araz FM, Khazar FM, and Azerbaijan Television (AzTV).

From the morning hours, the finish area will also offer entertainment for athletes and visitors, including DJ Came, Meri Band, Ellai, mascots, and interactive photo zones. Volunteers welcoming participants at the finish line will help create an uplifting atmosphere and make the award ceremony more dynamic.

The top three male and female finishers of the 42 km race will each receive certificates and cash prizes. The first-place winner will receive 6,000 AZN, the second-place winner will receive 4,000 AZN, and the third-place finisher will receive 2,000 AZN. All participants who complete the 42 km distance will also receive medals.

Participants covering shorter distances will also be rewarded. The first 2,000 runners who complete the 21 km half marathon will receive medals, while those who finish the 10 km distance will be awarded certificates.

Additionally, prizes will be given to the first male and female student to finish, the first corporate male and female participants, and the oldest male and female participants to cross the finish line.