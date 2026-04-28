Taiwan tracks Chinese warships near Penghu amid rising “grey-zone” pressure

28 April 2026 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Taiwan has reported the presence of two Chinese warships operating near the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait, prompting a monitoring response from its naval and air forces, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Taiwan’s defence ministry, a Chinese destroyer and frigate entered waters southwest of the Penghu islands—an area that hosts key Taiwanese naval and air bases and lies close to the island’s side of the strait. The military said it “closely monitored the formation and responded appropriately,” though it did not provide further operational details.

While Taiwan routinely publishes data on Chinese military aircraft activity, it rarely discloses specific movements of warships unless aircraft carriers are involved. However, the proximity of the vessels to strategically sensitive areas appears to have triggered the latest disclosure.

China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, regularly conducts military activities around the island—moves that Taipei has consistently criticized. In response to the latest developments, Chinese officials reiterated that such operations are “justified and reasonable,” blaming tensions on Taiwan’s government.

Speaking in Taipei, President Lai Ching-te warned that Beijing’s “grey-zone” tactics, designed to apply pressure without direct conflict, are intensifying.

“They seek to manufacture a new normal that undermines the status quo,” he said.

In its latest daily update, Taiwan’s defence ministry reported that a total of nine Chinese warships and 22 military aircraft were detected operating around the island over the past 24 hours.

Taiwan is also working to strengthen its surveillance and response capabilities. According to Lai, this includes enhanced integration of sea-and-air monitoring systems, expanded drone deployment, and the use of next-generation radar and infrared imaging technologies.

Taipei continues to reject Beijing’s sovereignty claims, maintaining that the island’s future should be determined solely by its people.