Netanyahu may meet with Trump at WH next week

29 April 2026 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with United States President Donald Trump at the White House next week, the daily newspaper Israel Hayom reported on Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports.

Netanyahu will allegedly leave for the US in the middle of the next week.

The two are expected to discuss the negotiations and ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The meeting will follow Trump's statement that he has forbidden Israel from attacking Lebanon, a comment that Netanyahu's office was allegedly confused about.