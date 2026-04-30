Iran’s Supreme Leader rejects external influence in Gulf affairs

30 April 2026 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran has announced plans to introduce new administrative and legal frameworks for the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

According to remarks attributed to Iran’s Supreme Leader on the occasion of the National Persian Gulf Day, the initiative is intended to enhance regional stability, improve maritime governance, and prevent external exploitation of the area.

Khamenei stressed the importance of strengthening regional stability and reassessing the role of external powers in Gulf affairs. He stated that Iran is prepared to ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz and will not allow the strategic waterway to be used in ways that serve the interests of third parties at the expense of regional countries.

The Supreme Leader addressed Iran’s defense and technological capabilities, describing the country’s nuclear and missile programs as part of its national heritage. He warned that any external pressure or attempts to restrict these capabilities would be firmly rejected by Tehran.

Khamenei also claimed that Washington’s policies toward Iran have failed and argued that continued U.S. presence in the Persian Gulf does not align with the region’s future direction. He suggested that regional security should be determined by local states rather than outside powers.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.