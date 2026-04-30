World Azerbaijanis launch petition over New York Mayor’s social media post

30 April 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A petition has been launched by the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation in response to remarks made by New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani on the social media platform X, which the organizers describe as unfounded and biased. The initiative has drawn support from Azerbaijanis around the world, who say they are deeply concerned about statements they believe misrepresent Azerbaijan’s position and historical realities.

The petition noted that such biased approaches are worrying at a time when the U.S. supports the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and important steps have been taken towards the normalization of relations.

The document also references findings from a United Nations mission to the Karabakh region dated October 2, 2023. It notes that the delegation reported no observed cases of violence against civilians and no evidence of damage to civilian infrastructure during its assessment period.

In addition, the petition highlights the impact of the 44-day Second Karabakh War, emphasizing that several Azerbaijani cities - including Ganja, Barda, and Tartar - were subjected to rocket and artillery attacks. These incidents reportedly resulted in civilian casualties and significant damage to infrastructure.

The petition further draws attention to the Khojaly genocide, one of the worst tragedies of humanity in February 1992, in which hundreds of Azerbaijani civilians were mercilessly killed.

Azerbaijanis around the world can join the petition via the link provided:

https://shorturl.at/ZtUnS