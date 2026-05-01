IMF forecasts stronger external position for Azerbaijan amid rising energy prices

1 May 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan’s current account surplus is expected to increase in 2026, supported by higher global energy prices, according to the latest assessment by the International Monetary Fund, AzerNEWS reports. The Fund noted that elevated oil prices are also likely to contribute to a continued rise in the reserves of the State Oil Fund, reinforcing the country’s external financial position. According to the report, Azerbaijan’s GDP is expected to grow by...

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