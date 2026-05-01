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Friday, May 1, 2026

Silver has its largest 2-month dollar drop since 1980

1 May 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
Silver has its largest 2-month dollar drop since 1980
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold futures on the COMEX division declined, while silver prices moved higher in the latest trading session, AzerNEWS reports. The price of one troy ounce of gold fell by...

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