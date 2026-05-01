Baku Port activates seventh berth for first time after modernisation works [PHOTOS]

1 May 2026 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Baku International Sea Port has brought its previously unused seventh berth into active operation for the first time in its history as part of modernisation efforts carried out by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, alongside technical upgrades to the berth, a new-generation crane with a lifting capacity of 125 tonnes has also been commissioned.

The activation of the seventh berth will allow containers and other cargo to be handled in parallel more efficiently, helping to balance operational flows within the port and ensuring uninterrupted performance during peak periods. As a result, increasing cargo volumes are expected to be managed more quickly and effectively.

The development is also considered significant within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The commissioning of the berth is expected to enhance the speed, reliability, and predictability of cargo movement along the Middle Corridor, strengthening the overall competitiveness of the route and reinforcing Baku Port’s role as a key logistics hub.

The introduction of the Italian-made crane is also expected to significantly improve the utilisation of existing port infrastructure. It will expand handling capacity without the need for additional costs and raise operational efficiency to a new level. This is expected to optimise cargo handling processes, reduce waiting times, and accelerate terminal turnover. The crane’s electric-powered operation also supports the port’s “Eco-Port” approach by lowering carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

As a result of these projects, the port’s annual container handling capacity is projected to reach 260,000 TEU. The commissioning of the seventh berth is seen as a key operational step toward achieving this target by enabling more efficient use of existing resources.

Overall, the launch of the berth and new crane is expected to enhance the port’s operational flexibility, turning it into a more efficient, sustainable, and competitive logistics centre. This, in turn, will contribute to the expansion of Azerbaijan’s transit potential and further strengthen its position as a strategic transport hub in the region.