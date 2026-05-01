Folk Instruments Orchestra to give concert as part of World Urban Forum

1 May 2026 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), one of the most prestigious events of the United Nations (UN), the Honored Collective of the Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra will perform a concert program at the International Mugham Center in Baku on May 21, AzerNEWS reports.

The concert will be conducted under the direction of President Award recipient Mustafa Ashurov.

The concert program will feature masterpieces of Azerbaijani national music, as well as works by classical and contemporary composers.

One of the main highlights of the concert is the presentation of our national musical heritage to an international audience.

Organized within the framework of a global event like WUF13, this concert is of great significance for introducing Azerbaijan's rich culture, musical traditions, and artistic potential to the global community.

World Urban Forum is one of the largest international platforms for discussing sustainable urban development, urbanization, and modern urban planning issues.

The cultural programs organized as part of this prestigious event offer participants a unique opportunity to get acquainted with the national heritage of the host country.