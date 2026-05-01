Diplomatic corps visits Khankendi as Karabakh tour begins

1 May 2026 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the city of Khankendi, AzerNEWS reports.

During the visit, the guests toured Victory Park in Khankendi, one of the symbolic sites in the city.

The trip, which began on May 1, includes a visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to Eastern Zangezur and Karabakh regions under the accompaniment of Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the visit.

The two-day tour covers Khankendi, as well as the districts of Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin.

Within the framework of the visit, participants are expected to observe ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation works in the region on site and to visit socially and economically significant infrastructure projects.