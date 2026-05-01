Belgian contemporary textile artist highlights cultural exchange at Carpet Forum 2026 [INTERVIEW]

1 May 2026 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Carpet Forum 2026 addresses many important themes related to the preservation of traditional craftsmanship, the promotion of cultural heritage, and the integration of artisanal practices into the contemporary global art and design markets.

Speaking with AzerNEWS, Belgian contemporary textile artist Laurine Malengreau, who addressed the theme "How to Turn Artisan Craftsmanship into Artwork for the International Art Market," described the Carpet Forum as an important platform for cultural exchange and international dialogue, bringing together artists and experts to share experiences and explore how traditional craftsmanship can be integrated into contemporary art and global markets.

Q: Could you kindly elaborate on the main focus of your presentation?

A: Yes, I spoke about craftsmanship and the mastery behind it. I focused on a very specific and lesser-known technique called "Innocence," which originates from film. I also explained how I developed my own business approach, working both as an artist and building an international professional practice.

Q: How would you assess the significance and overall value of the Carpet Forum?

A: The most interesting aspect of this forum is the connection it creates between people from different backgrounds and traditions. Even if our approaches differ, there is always a point of connection. My own work is influenced by Central Asian traditions, so it is especially meaningful for me to meet people from all over the world in one place. It creates real opportunities for exchange and dialogue.

Q: In your opinion, what are the main challenges preventing traditional carpet makers or artists from successfully entering international markets, particularly in Europe?

A: One of the main challenges is visibility and recognition. It takes time and consistent effort to be seen in the international art market. Patience is very important—sometimes people expect quick results, but real development takes years.

Another difficulty is understanding the right market and identifying the right clients. It is not impossible, but it requires strategy, clarity, and long-term vision. These are not obstacles without solutions, but they do require commitment and patience.

Note that the International Carpet Forum 2026 is held as part of the International Carpet Festival, taking place from May 1 to 3. The festival is organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Office, with support from the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Held under the theme "Carpet Industry: Value Creation, Branding and Global Markets – From Cultural Heritage to a Competitive Global Product," the forum gathered prominent international specialists, designers, producers, researchers, exporters, and creative industry representatives.

The forum marks the beginning of a broader cultural celebration. On May 2–3, Baku's historic Icherisheher district will be turned into a vibrant center of carpet art, with the aim of promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving internationally while highlighting both its heritage and future potential.

Historic caravanserais, squares, and traditional buildings will host exhibitions, masterclasses, and musical performances. International guests will showcase their national carpet traditions in special pavilions at Gosha Gala Square, while both local and foreign artists will display their works in galleries throughout Icherisheher.

The festival program will also feature exhibitions of rare regional carpets, live weaving demonstrations, stage performances, and interactive educational activities for children.

Under the theme "Carpet Industry: Value Creation, Branding and Global Markets – From Cultural Heritage to a Competitive Global Product," the forum brought together leading international experts, designers, manufacturers, researchers, exporters, and representatives of the creative industries.

The event also marks the beginning of a wider cultural program. On May 2–3, Baku's historic Icherisheher district will be transformed into a dynamic hub of carpet art, aimed at promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving on the global stage while showcasing both its rich heritage and future development potential.

Historic caravanserais, squares, and traditional architectural spaces will host exhibitions, workshops, and musical performances. International participants will present their national carpet traditions in dedicated pavilions at Gosha Gala Square, while local and foreign artists will exhibit their works across galleries in Icherisheher.

The festival will additionally feature exhibitions of rare regional carpets, live weaving demonstrations, stage performances, and interactive educational activities for children.

For more information about the events, please visit: https://bakucarpetfest.az/2026/

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.